Summerland animal rescue celebrates birthday of their largest rescue piggy

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is celebrating one of the largest members of their rescue family reaching 14 years of age.

Mr Banks, a now 1,100-pound pig, first came to live at the rescue after he grew a bit larger than his family had expected.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said they are so lucky to share a world with him.

"Scientists rank pigs as the fifth most intelligent animals in the world and researchers have found that pigs can solve problems. They have excellent long term memory, they can navigate complex mazes and have a wide range of emotions, and can express empathy with others," she added.

"We used to have a treat bowl in the lobby until Mr. Banks put it all together, and he learned how to let himself in a two door system, to independently regulate his own number of treats that he felt was sufficient for him in a day. So we know how intelligent he really is."

The piggy is known as a sweet giant and has plenty of love to give.

"We have been so lucky to have such an ambassador to show us humans how crazy smart these piggies really are, and how much they love us back. I personally treasure all the time that I've had with him. Happy Birthday, Mr. Banks, we are right here with you for another trip around the sun."

As a non-profit agency, the farm relies on donations to keep the farm running for all the animals, which can be given on their website here.

Anyone interested in volunteering can send Critteraid an email at [email protected]