Photo: Penticton RollerSkate Society

Come out to Punk Rock Prom at the end of February and support the Penticton Roller Skate Society.

The society said the evening will be filled with live music from local bands, dancing, a photo-booth, 50/50 raffle and karaoke.

The event takes place on Feb. 22 at Clancy's pub and grill, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 on online at eventbrite or $30 at door.