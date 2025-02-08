Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie to speak on building understanding and connection between Elders and seniors

Photo: File photo

Penticton's Brown Bag Lecture, this week will host the Osoyoos Indian Band Chief, who is eager to share his perspectives to help build understanding and connection between Elders and Seniors.

Chief Clarence Louie will be speaking at the Penticton Museum Auditorium (785 Main St) on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

"As a part of their efforts of to build meaningful relationships among neighbours, the South Okanagan Similkameen Community Connections Volunteer Centre received a federal grant to support their Elder to Senior Project," the museum shared.

"Chief Clarence Louie is a sought-after speaker and a successful entrepreneur who has been Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for over 36 years. Chief Louie is one of six First Nations leaders to emphasize economic development in American Indian communities as a means to improve people’s standard of living."

Louie was elected in 1984 and has been commended for leading with economic and business independence to strengthen his community.

"The Brown Bag Lecture Series is an opportunity to spice up your lunch hour with interesting presentations and discussions on a variety of heritage and culture topics," the museum added.

Admission is by donation, at a suggestion of $2 for adults, $1 for children. For more information contact: 250-490-2451 or [email protected]