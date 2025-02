Photo: Pixabay

The District of Summerland is working on repairing a water disruption that occurred early Saturday morning.

Residents in the Washington Avenue, Garnet Avenue, Tingley Street, Garnet Valley Road, Jones Flat Road, Watson Avenue, Graham Street and Sanborn Street areas are told to expect low or no water pressure due to a watermain break.

Crews are on site and the district said they anticipate that water will be fully restored by 2 p.m.