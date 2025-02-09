Summerland museum seeking help in identifying locals in collection of old photos

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society has a collection of historical photos of a local family and is looking for the community to help identify the people in it.

"We're busy working through the museum's photograph backlog to upload onto our database and share with all of you," they shared in a social media post.

"We are currently accessioning a Tavender family photo album and are missing quite a few names of the people photographed. Can you help us put names to faces?"

The subjects of the photo can be seen out in the orchard, enjoying the lake or posing for photos.

Those with any names and information are asked to email [email protected]

"Thank you all for helping the museum have complete and accurate records."