Beekeeping for Beginners workshop at Row Fourteen & Ciderside in Cawston

Photo: Pexels

If you're looking to learn what all the buzz is about on beekeeping, get ready for a full immersive workshop weekend in Caswton.

Row Fourteen & Ciderside will be hosting a Beekeeping for Beginners course in a couple weeks.

"Whether you are an Absolute BEEginner looking to get started, a Novice Beekeeper looking for a refresher or an Experienced Apiarist learning about the latest techniques, you will enjoy this two day immersion into beekeeping," the event shared.

Attendees will get the chance to explore the world of the Honeybee, with a focus on everything you need to start a beekeeping hobby, extract your own honey or expand your hives.

The Full Weekend: Beekeeping for Beginners is a cost of $350/person and runs on Feb. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or, if you'e looking for an introduction to using bee products, check out the Beeswax Wraps Class and Beeswax Candles Class.

The wraps class takes place on Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

"Learn about using beeswax to preserve food. Apply beeswax solution to fabric and walk away with several beeswax wraps in several sizes."

The candles class takes place on Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm

"Learn about the benefits of beeswax candles and how best to pour them. Pour, dip, mould and create several different styles of 100 per cent pure wax candles."

For more info & to register for any of the classes, head to the event website here.