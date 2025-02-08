City of Penticton reports positive impact so far of 24/7 winter shelter

Photo: Castanet file photo

City of Penticton staff are optimistic about preliminary data from the 24/7 Temporary Winter Shelter that debuted late last year.

A report that will be presented to council on Tuesday shows "promising results" for the shelter, which is a 40-bed facility on Warren Avenue that is open all winter long — a change from previous years' model of opening a shelter only during emergency weather situations.

The shelter has proven extremely popular, so much so that demand has exceeded capacity on numerous occasions in the few months it has been operational. Since Nov. 2024, the shelter has had to turn people away on 132 occasions.

“Working with 100 More Homes, BC Housing, Interior Health, local business and other partners, we wanted to create a locally made solution that ensured shelter residents received the care they need and that a safety plan provided support for neighbours,” said Julie Czeck, the city’s director of public safety and partnerships, in a press release issued Friday.

“The early data provides valuable insights into the progress of this model and its collaborative approach.”

Since the shelter opened, 65 unique individuals have used it. Of those, 60 per cent reported that they have lived in Penticton for more than five years.

In addition, seven of those individuals have since transitioned to permanent housing.

Shelter users have also connected with Interior Health services, whether that be for primary care needs, mental health and substance abuse needs, or wound care.

"Police calls for service in the industrial area decreased by 15 per cent from November to December 2024 (from 173 to 148 calls) and by three per cent compared to November 2023 (153 calls)," reads the city press release.

"The RCMP’s Integrated Crisis Response Team maintained a strong presence at the [shelter], and members have dedicated 134 hours to proactive patrols near the shelter in December."

Chamber of Commerce and Penticton Industrial Development Association representatives are serving as liaisons for businesses that may be impacted by the shelter operations.

“Overall, from all parties involved in the safety plan there is shared consensus that this model of shelter is bearing positive outcomes due to each organization involved ‘bringing their best to the table.’ This is not to say there are not challenges – but challenges are met with a quick response,” reads the report.

The report also adds that "firm conclusions should not be drawn from this data due to the short reporting period. However, it still offers valuable insights into the progress of the new 24/7 shelter model, which has been implemented in collaboration with multiple agencies."

The winter shelter is located in a building that has been leased for $120K for the period of November through March.

Council will receive and discuss the report Tuesday.