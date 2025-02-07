Penticton RCMP provide update to missing person investigation

Photo: RCMP

The Penticton RCMP continue to search for a man who was reported missing by his family on Sunday.

Police are searching for 59-year-old Kurtis Robinson, who was last spoken to on Jan. 31, 2025.

Robinson is described as a caucasian male who is 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) in height, weighs around 186 lbs (84 kg), with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police said they have now received a more accurate photo of the vehicle owned by Robinson.

"We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of this vehicle," police said.

"The vehicle is a 2004 Grey Chevrolet Avalanche bearing BC license plate EK9326. A distinct feature of the truck is a black panel running along the lower side."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson or if anyone has seen this vehicle, they are urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).