Vehicle crash into cyclist closes down Penticton's Martin St between Wade Ave W and Nanaimo Ave W

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Emergency officials are asking the drivers to avoid Martin Street between Wade Avenue West and Nanaimo Avenue West on Friday afternoon, as they work on a crash scene.

Supt. Beth McAndie of the Penticton RCMP confirmed the crash was a motor vehicle incident involving a cyclist. The seriousness of injuries is unknown at this time.

BC Highway Patrol is attending to help assess the crash scene and it is expected the section of Martin Street will be closed for several hours.

No further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

Traffic is being disrupted in Penticton's downtown area Friday afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to the City of Penticton, Martin Street is closed between Wade Avenue West and Nanaimo Avenue West.

Further details of the crash are unknown at this time.