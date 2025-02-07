Penticton Peach Fest adds country musician Kyle McKearney to lineup

Photo: Kyle McKearney

Musician Kyle McKearney has been announced as the opening act for country star JoJo Mason at Penticton Peach Fest.

McKearney will take the stage at Tim Horton's Country Night on Thursday, Aug. 7.

“We are so excited to bring Kyle McKearney to the Peach Festival,” says Alysha Forrest, entertainment director for the Penticton Peach Festival, in a press release.

“His unique sound, powerful lyrics, and genuine connection with the audience make him the perfect artist to kick off a night of incredible music ... We know festival-goers will love his performance and be blown away by the energy he brings to the stage.”

The performance at Okanagan Lake Park will be free to attend and family-friendly, as are all Peach Fest events.

For more information on the Peach Fest lineup, click here.