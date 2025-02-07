RCMP in Penticton will soon be equipped with body cameras

Photo: Contributed

South Okanagan RCMP will soon join other municipalities including Kelowna in rolling out body camera technology.

"Some of the detachment areas in BC have already started to use body worn cameras, with more coming online soon, including our detachment and our area," reads a press release shared on social media by the South Okanagan RCMP.

"These cameras have become the national standard and the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP are excited to be deploying them soon."

They did not provide an exact date for rollout.