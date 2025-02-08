Summerland museum shares a look back at sporting events more than a century ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

With Superbowl Sunday kicking off this weekend, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society gave a look into where the area's big sporting events were held 120 years ago.

"Summerlanders have always been sports fans, establishing an impressive number and variety of sports clubs for a small town. Early settlers set up cricket, soccer, baseball, and basketball teams and leagues," the msueum shared in their post.

"Hockey and curling were played on lakes and outdoor rinks like Charlie Wharton's (in what would become Memorial Park) before the first arena was constructed in 1951."

The first sports associations to form began a the turn of the century, thanks to settlers such as Harry and Jim Dunsdon, and the Gartrells starting up The Rifle Club.

Next came the first tennis courts and clubhouses, which were erected at the Agur's ranch in Prairie Valley in 1908, with an official tennis and badminton club following soon after.

"Horse events such as racing and jumping took place at Bulyea Point in Trout Creek and at Crescent Beach, drawing big crowds," the museum added.

The Summerland Golf Club was opened in 1926, solely built by volunteers.

"Sports Days were frequently organized by the townsfolk, often in celebration of an important event, attracting large numbers of participants and spectators."

The photos featured by the museum both originate from 1906 and show the site of many of these local sporting events; including the grandstand at Crescent Beach.

"The grandstand was built in 1906 by the Summerland Development Company, to be used for horse-racing, soccer, and other sports activities," the museum said.

The second photograph depicts an early popular sports days, with spectators gathering around the horse-racing track.

"The grandstand, seen clearly in the first photograph, is just visible at the very left of the second photo. Unfortunately, the grandstand was torn down in 1927."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.