Summerland community group hosting town hall to informally discuss budget considerations

The Summerland Society for Civic Engagement will be hosting its first Town Hall Meeting in order to discuss the municipality's 2025 budget.

On Monday Feb. 10 at 6:30 pm at the Twisted Whiskers Cafe, the community group will be discussing impacts of a potential 7.25 per cent property tax increase this year. All are welcome to attend.

"The evening will include an informational presentation by Carson Binda, the BC delegate from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joining via Zoom to discuss the implications of rising taxes on both residents and local businesses, an open mic session and an informal opportunity to brainstorm and share ideas for budget savings with other residents," reads a press release from the society.

"The society has extended invitations to the mayor and councillors, emphasizing the importance of their presence in these community discussions. Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer has confirmed her attendance and others are expressing their interest."

Society director John Coburn said the idea is to create an atmosphere of "mutual respect and focused discussion" at the meetup.

"This meeting will be a chance for Summerland residents to further consider the decisions that affect our community's future," he said.

Discussion will include the budget, and an Alternative Approval Process for proposed loans for two infrastructure upgrades.

The municipality has until May 15 to approve the 2025 budget. All public formal comments should be sent to [email protected].