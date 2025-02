Photo: Casey Richardson

Five police cars attended the Penticton Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, responding to a disturbance call from inside.

One man was escorted out in handcuffs and could be seen yelling at officers while they put him in the back of a police car.

Details on the incident response and reason for arrest are not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

