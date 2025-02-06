Okanagan College Penticton breaking ground soon on 101 student living beds

Photo: Contributed Rendering of the upcoming living facilities at Okanagan College in Penticton.

A new 101-bed student housing facility at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus is close to starting construction.

The project was announced by the provincial government in July 2024. It will see the first on-campus housing at the OC Penticton location.

“Students have shared with me that secure and affordable on-campus housing helps them get the most out of their post-secondary experience,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“This is the first student housing building on OC’s Penticton campus, and I’m excited for students to make their home there in 2026. This project is part of our government’s commitment to build 12,000 student housing units, with more than 10,770 student beds already built or underway.”

A total of 89 units, the majority of which are single bedroom units, will be built when ground breaks in the coming months.

“The construction of the new Penticton campus demonstrates the province's ongoing commitment to expanding student housing throughout the province” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure.

"Once built, this new housing facility will provide students with access to affordable, on-campus housing to help ensure that all students have the support they need to thrive and learn."

The project will be made with mass timber materials and cost $24 million. Most of that funding will come from the B.C. government, with Okanagan College providing $500,000.

“We are very excited to be able to add new campus housing at our Penticton campus,” said Okanagan College president Neil Fassina.

“This building will make it easier for people to attend OC at a time when college credentials and the training we offer is incredibly valuable. Whether students are in a health care program, working in the beverage industry and taking science or business courses with us, or learning a skilled trade – we are doing everything we can to support them as they pursue careers across a wide range of sectors.”

The housing is expected to be ready by fall 2026.