Penticton Indian Band and City of Penticton push for homeless encampment response team and housing support

The Penticton Indian Band and the City of Penticton sent a letter to the provincial government this week asking for action with a homeless encampment response team and housing support.

The letter to the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs is a formal request for implementation of the Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) support agreement.

The BC Housing Heart & Hearth program works to help people experiencing homelessness and living in unsafe conditions in encampments.

“We are writing to seek your support in addressing the homelessness crisis in Penticton through participation in the Heart & Hearth program, building on our ongoing discussions. The City of Penticton and the snpink’tn Indian Band continue to face significant challenges in responding to the unacceptable levels of homelessness locally, particularly with the encampment at Fairview Road and Highway 97,” reads the letter signed by Chief Greg Gabriel and Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

The leaders wrote that the encampment, which is located on provincial land that was originally part of the snpink’tn Indian Band reserve lands, has not been taken care of.

Management of the encampment area is outside of city and PIB jurisdiction, due to it being adjacent to a highway, which is provincial purview.

"This land was appropriated in the 1950s by the Federal Crown for flood control and infrastructure projects and subsequently transferred to the Province," the letter reads.

"While it was intended to be returned to reserve status, this has not occurred. As such, the Province has responsibility for this land, and we believe it is imperative that the Province take leadership in addressing the situation."

Back in January, the PIB and the city issued a joint statement on concerns about the growing encampment at the intersection of Fairview Road and Highway 97, while also making clear that the provincial government ultimately has legal authority.

“Our communities are ready to work closely with the province to implement this program swiftly. We are excited to share that several pieces of land in Penticton are currently included in the BC Builds program, demonstrating our commitment to housing solutions," the letter reads.

"Additionally, we are actively working to identify further suitable lands to support the Heart and Hearth initiative."

The city has been working with 100 More Homes, BC Housing and Interior Health in establishing a winter shelter that provides support and connections for those experiencing homelessness. However, more support is needed.

The letter said they will have location options for council consideration in February for housing solutions.

"Whether it involves expediting permitting, aligning local services with provincial resources, or further planning, we stand ready as enthusiastic collaborators in this effort," the letter adds.

The letter ends with a request to meet as soon as possible with Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to “finalize the province's commitment to this vital initiative.”

The full letter can be found online here.