Summerland homeowners alleging insurance company coverage lapse after a fire damaged their home

A pair of Summerland homeowners are pushing back against RBC Insurance Agency, claiming their insurance policy did not have sufficient coverage before a fire tore through their roof two years ago.

Erin and Neil Jantz filed a lawsuit in Penticton civil court on Wednesday, alleging the insurance policy sold to them by RBC does not match up with what was needed.

On Feb. 8, 2023, a small fire in the attic of the Jantz home in Trout Creek along Fir Avenue started spreading to the roof. Crews snuffed out the fire, but not without the home sustaining damage.

The fire was not deemed suspicious by fire crews.

The Jantz pair claim the damage in the rebuild of their home amounts to $54,887.45, not including the septic upgrade which was quoted at approximately $28,600.

"With the $30,000 by-law upgrade policy from insurance, this leaves up short by $53,487.45 for the rebuild of our home," their claim reads.

They allege that they should have had a different home insurance policy sold to them.

The homeowners also provided a letter from an insurance claim adjuster, who states that the RBC agent who sold the policy should have been clearly aware of the shortfalls.

"In our opinion that expert should be keenly aware that exposures to tear down and rebuild a total loss 1989 residence that is situated within the District of Summerland (never mind the British Columbia exterior), will involved exposures that far exceed the base limit of $30,000," the letter from Hansen Adjusting Solutions reads.

"A sales agent should be presenting alternatives to the prospective applicant."

The Jantz pair are seeking payment for their insurance shortfall, along with costs of the septic tank and field replacement, along with court fees, totalling more than $35,000.

In a request for comment from RBC, they responded in an emailed statement that they "don't comment on legal matters that are before the courts."

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.