Photo: Contributed

A sudden blaze Wednesday night at an RV dealership is under investigation by the Penticton Fire Department.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed two trailers at Leisureland RV in the industrial area of the city.

Fire crews responded and were able to contain the blaze.

"The Cause of the fire is being investigated at this time and no injuries were reported," reads a press update from Anna Melnick, Penticton manager of communications and engagement.