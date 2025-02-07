Penticton and District Community Arts Council celebrating 65 years of operations

Photo: PDCAC PDCAC during the Ignite the Arts Festival

Entering into their 65th year of operations, the Penticton and District Community Arts Council is focusing on growing their programs and operations.

Their first exhibition of the year will be opening on Saturday, Feb. 15, with the 2025/26 focus on Identity.

"After more than half a century, the PDCAC has drastically changed and grown alongside Penticton and its art community. Over the next two years, we will be exploring who we are, what we do, and how best to serve all communities," the PDCAC shared in a news release.

"We want to encourage artists to explore their identity by asking you these questions during the next two years through prompts in our exhibitions and events."

The aim is to foster dialogue and build resiliency, getting the community engaging on a deeper level with local arts and culture.

"We’re reshaping our annual exhibition schedule into a trimester system, with three exhibitions lasting four months each. This will allow the community to fully engage with participating artists, focusing on workshops, artist talks, and other activities that promote exhibiting artists and offer inclusive arts-related events for community members to take part in."

The 2025 exhibition schedule is:

Feb. 15 to April 26 – Incredible Journeys: Ullus Collective Discover the vibrant works of the Ullus Collective group exhibition, which will touch on themes of identity, connection, and resilience through the lens of contemporary Indigenous artists.

May to August – Reflections: On Heritage The open-call community exhibition invites artists to explore their heritage and identity, showcasing diverse voices and stories (priority submissions and wall space are given to members).

September to December – Everything PDCAC All at Once Celebrate 65 years of exhibitions, workshops, and artist talks with this special PDCAC Members’ Group Exhibition. From past favourites to new surprises, this milestone event show will honour the art and community that has defined PDCAC



"This year, we honour the legacy of those who laid the foundation for this vibrant organization while looking ahead with excitement for what’s to come," PDCAC president Banu Tulumen said.

"From hosting inspiring exhibitions and workshops to supporting local artists across all disciplines, we’re proud of the role we play in making the arts accessible and meaningful to everyone in our community."

Tulumen thanked the support of members, volunteers, and partners, whose support has made it all possible.

"Together, we’ve created opportunities for artists to shine, celebrated the diverse talents in our region, and made space for art to inspire and transform," she said.

"As we step into this exciting new chapter, I invite you to join us in celebrating this special anniversary year. Whether you’re an artist, an arts enthusiast, or someone who simply appreciates the creative spirit, we look forward to sharing this journey with you."

The PDCAC galleries are currently open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find out more about exhibitions, events, artist opportunities and more, head to www.pentictonartscouncil.com