Two trailers damaged, no injuries in RV Centre blaze

Photo: Contributed

A fire that sparked at a Penticton RV Centre Wednesday evening left two trailers damaged but caused no injuries.

Video of the fire shared with Castanet shows black smoke billowing from the large flames on the lot owned by Leisureland RV Centre shortly before 6 p.m.

In a social media post, Leisureland said no injuries were caused by the blaze and the damage was limited to two trailers that are owned by the dealership.

No customer property was damaged.

Leisureland said it would be open during its regular operating hours Thursday and thanked Penticton Fire Department and RCMP for their quick response.