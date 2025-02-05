Penticton Chamber of Commerce urges response to U.S. tariff threats

Photo: File photo

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce wants to see a stronger response to tariff threats, sending a letter to the federal government to urge decisive action on Wednesday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the chamber submitted its six key recommendations to "strengthen Canada’s economy, enhance trade security, and ensure the resilience of local businesses."

“With ongoing threats of tariffs on Canadian goods, our federal government must take immediate steps to shield businesses and workers from economic harm,” Chamber President Jordan Knox said in a news release.

“We are calling for bold action to remove trade barriers, strengthen security, and support economic growth in Penticton and throughout the entire country.”

The chamber’s key recommendations include:

Dismantle Interprovincial Trade Barriers: The Chamber is advocating for the elimination of interprovincial trade restrictions, which could boost Canada’s GDP.

Expand and Diversify Canada’s Trade Partners: Reducing reliance on the U.S. by strengthening trade agreements with the European Union, Asia-Pacific nations, and emerging markets

Implement a “Made in Canada” Identification System: A clear labelling system for Canadian-made products.

Strengthen Port and Rail Security: The Chamber encourages the inclusion of ports and rail security in these efforts, pointing to the disbandment of the Ports Canada Police in 1997 and the need to increase Canada’s Border Services Agency resources for railcar inspections.

Permanently Repeal the Capital Gains Tax Increase: The Chamber said it's time to support business expansion, rather than imposing new financial burdens.

Ensure Transparent and Responsible Financial Relief Measures: The Chamber wants to see strict oversight and accountability to prevent financial mismanagement and inflationary pressures.

Reconvene Parliament to Address Urgent Economic Challenges: Swift legislative action is needed to implement policies that protect Canadian businesses



“We appreciate the government’s efforts in securing a 30-day reprieve from potential U.S. tariffs,” Michael Magnusson, the Chamber’s Executive Director added, “but now is the time to proactively reinforce Canada’s economic stability and protect our businesses from future disruptions.”