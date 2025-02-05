South Okanagan dogs headed to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Photo: Janet Penner Janet and Courtney Penner are taking their Boston terrier Port to compete in the e Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A Penticton-based Boston Terrier and Summerland-based pug are making their way down to NYC this week, qualifying for the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Port will face off against 28 other Boston Terriers, while Jerry will face off against 27 other pugs in the ring for best of breed this weekend. From there, they may get the chance to advance to the group competition.

The dogs are heading down with mom-daughter duo Janet Penner and Courtney Penner. Janet has been breeding Boston Terriers for 25 years, while Courtney handles most of the showing for their own dogs and others in the area.

"Westminster is a dream come true," Janet said, who is attending for the second time. Her daughter has been to the event now six times with other dogs.

"Just to be there with my dog and my daughter is just beyond [amazing]."

Courtney has been showing dogs since she was just four years old. Now a couple decades later, her young daughter shows dogs with her, making it three generations in the business.

While Port is one of Penner's dogs, Jerry is owned by a Summerland local, who is also flying out to NYC to watch the show.

Janet said Courtney has a natural talent for getting the dogs to perform well.

"She just kind of brings out the spark in them," she added.

According to a press release from Westminster, the 2025 show marks a return of it being at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, marking the first time since 2020.

Thousands of dogs will be in attendance over the weekend, with judging to be held on Feb. 10 and 11 at Madison Square Garden, with agility and breed competitions on Feb. 8, 10 and 11 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Port and Jerry will be two dogs of 78 total from Canada. If they win their breed and advance to groups, which according to the American Kennel Club, are divided into seven (Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding), they have a chance for the judge to choose them as winner for the final advancement.

Then all seven group winners advance into the final round of the competition, where one will be chosen for Best in Show.

Jerry the Pug has already competed at the Westminster show, ready to try again for a title win after going in 2023.

Port has already earned titles as Grand Champion at events in both Canada and the United States, along with earning the number one Boston Terrier title in Canada last year. This will be his first time at the Westminster show.

Janet said spotting a dog that's 'Westminster worthy' all comes down to their look and temperament.

"[Port's] got the correct head, correct movement, correct structure, everything, he's the full package," Janet said.

"He just floats along. He's got the attitude, which is a big thing. Usually, if they're not happy to be in the ring, they're not going to show good for you."

Janet said any title would be incredible, she's just "super excited" for the show.

"My head and my belly are full of emotions right now."