Penticton senior with a passion for fitness encouraging others to 'keep moving'

Casey Richardson

A Penticton senior who is passionate about staying active hopes to encourage others to join her at the gym.

Konnie Kranenburg, 78, has been a member of the Beach City Fitness Crossfit Gym Legends class for the past year.

Even with two bad knees, she’s been able to commit to the strength class three times a week, growing her capabilities and finding a new passion — bench pressing.

“I do like to do a bench press. It's my favourite,” she said with a chuckle. “It just feels good. It just brings back memories of the YMCA in Edmonton.”

Showing off her skills in the gym on Wednesday, Kranenburg calls out to Jennifer Metituk, the gym owner, that she needs more weight on her bar as she swiftly raises it from her chest.

Kranenburg moved down from Vernon and had spent years in Germany before cycling to work and running during her lunch hour.

“I continued when I came back to Canada and started training for marathons, triathlons and just keeping fit, and then I quit when I had knee replacement surgery, and now I'm back,” she added.

She hopes that showing what she can do, will encourage others to try out the movement in a new way too.

“I live in a seniors community, in a 55 plus community, and there's probably 300 homes there, and I would say that 10 per cent of them are active. I'd love to see more people out walking and being active because it keeps us out of the old age homes.”

Kranenburg said she surprises herself in the gym all the time.

“The first week that I was here, we were hanging off of the bars, and I couldn't. There was no way I could hang and the day that I hit 30 seconds was a celebration.”

Legend Class Coach William Vigors said that the 55-plus age group class aims to help people feel at home in their bodies again, with Kranenburg as a shining example.

“To see part of our population devolve because of their inability to move themselves physically on a day-to-day basis is sad, and it's nice to see leaders like Konnie and like some of the others coming out and wanting to help encourage others,” he said.

“Whether at homes or in senior communities, to be able to start getting each other out and moving as well, to help that large part of our population here in Penticton start reclaiming their active lifestyle.”

He added that movement is for everybody, but it is different for everybody.

“More often than not, what we're trying to do is get people to understand that movement is something they need for their life and for an extended life,” Vigors said. “We emphasize being able to get back to doing the things that you may be missing in day-to-day life.”

He helps Kranenburg adapt to movements that her knees can’t make while strengthening other areas.

Vigors said the importance of continuous movement is so key for seniors to maintain their independence and community involvement.

“If strength training is something that people want to get back to doing, we have some available class spots still starting in February, which would be really great to see new people coming down and trying things out,” he added.

While Kranenburg is the oldest in the class, she is known for encouraging her friends younger than her to try to push themselves, even spotting them when they do bench presses.

“Get out and walk. Just get out. Do something,” she said. “It's really important to stay strong and to stay healthy and keep moving.”