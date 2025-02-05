Waterslides and skating with the Vees upcoming on Family Day in Penticton

Photo: Castanet

The Penticton Community Centre and the South Okanagan Events Centre are offering plenty of activities for Family Day.

On Monday, Feb. 17, both venues will have lots to offer on the statutory holiday.

“With the diving boards and waterslide open all day, we know the [Community Centre] pool will be a hub of family fun,” said city manager of recreation, art and culture Joanne Malar, in a press release.

“For those looking for options outside of the pool, the Family Day games zone in the gym, including a bouncy castle provided by neuHouzz Real Estate Group, is a great option to have fun while burning some energy. The arts and crafts station is also available to let your littles’ imaginations run wild while creating fun memories.”

The Community Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular rates apply for pool access, but the gymnasium and arts and crafts are free to attend.

Hockey fans can catch the Penticton Vees game against the West Kelowna Warriors at the SOEC starting at 2 p.m.

Youth under 18 can attend for free. And after the game, enjoy a free skate on the ice with the Vees from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Helmets and skates will not be available to rent, so attendees are advised to come prepared. Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult/guardian.

“We look forward to once again partnering with the City of Penticton on Family Day this month. We’re happy to offer a free public skate with our players after our game against West Kelowna,” said Fraser Rodgers, vice president of business operations with the Vees.

“This event will be a great opportunity for families to meet and interact with their favourite players. We always pride ourselves on making Vees games an affordable family entertainment option, and this will be one of several activities to enjoy in our community that day.”