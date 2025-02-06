Princeton business' free coatrack for unhoused to potentially close due to theft and damage

Photo: Eureka! The Everything Store

A Princeton business' free coatrack for the unhoused and in-need is at risk of shutting down due to theft and damage in recent weeks.

"For the last two weeks the coat rack has been severely abused," said Gino Del-Ciotto, owner of Eureka! The Everything Store, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Additionally, sadly, some people have chosen to use this spot as a dumping ground for clothes that they don't want, summer clothes, things that are completely inappropriate for winter."

In November, owners of Eureka! started up their annual free coatrack which offers winter coats to those in need, memorializing the co-owner's late daughter.

The longtime general store has set up the Kaitlynn Memorial Coatrack every year since 2020, when the dear relative passed away from a drug-related incident.

The general store owner said he believes people are dropping off unwanted items on days when the thrift store isn't taking donations.

Additionally, people have stolen several jackets at a time and items have been thrown around outside of the store.

"We have seen everything from dirty underwear being left in the boxes to Dairy Queen ice cream cups being emptied over some of the clothes and people have been stealing the hangers that we work so hard to collect from the public," said Del-Ciotto.

Del-Ciotto noted that his fiancé and co-owner Sandra has endured pain related to leg surgery while attempting to manage the coatrack. The damage to the coatrack is causing more of a burden.

"At this point in the game though she is very disheartened with everything that's going on we are very likely not going to continue with the coatrack next year."

The store owner said that once the coatrack is empty it will be removed unless someone is interested in managing it daily.

"We are not angry we are just sad. If anybody wants to step up and give us a hand with this so we can continue to do it I will graciously accept your help in order to keep this wonderful little thing we have going. But I cannot see my wife outside in pain cleaning it up anymore until the people who use it and pass by it can treat it with more respect."