Naramata Bench wineries bring back special event on Valentines Day weekend

The 2025 edition of Big Hearts, Small Bites is back, and bigger and better than before.

A Naramata Bench winery will once again be hosting, alongside another group of neighbours, for a special Valentines Day weekend event.

Joel and Linda Chamaschuk, co-owners of Chain Reaction Winery, created the first annual Naramata Bench Winterfest in 2023. They followed that up in February of 2024 with a special holiday wine tasting and snack event.

Each winery will be offering something different for visitors, with some hosting complimentary tastings with fun pairings and special promotions.

Chain Reaction will be offering complimentary wine tastings, along with truffle popcorn and pulled pork sandwiches for purchase.

They are joined by Bench 1775, Blackwood Lane, Four Shadows, Howling Bluff, Lake Breeze, Laughing Stock,, Moraine, Ruby Blues, Three Sisters, Tightrope, Township 7 and Upper Bench for the event.

The winter months can be slow for wineries, with most of them closing or running limited hours, so this gives locals an opportunity to enjoy them in smaller crowds with some perks.

The event runs on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

