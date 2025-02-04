Naramata winery bought for $1.8M after court-directed sale

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty Canada

A Naramata winery was scooped up in a court-ordered sale that did not cover its debts.

The Western Investor reports that Silhouette Cellars Ltd. has acquired the 8.4-acre Foxtrot Vineyards on Gawne Road in Naramata.

The property was listed for sale in Sept. 2024 with $2.9M of secured debt and $8.2M of unsecured debt.

It sold, through a court-appointed receiver, along with all business assets, for $1.8M.

"Their buyer looks forward to reviving the winery and continuing to produce spectacular wine," reads the Western Investor report.

Silhouette Cellars is based in Oliver, B.C.