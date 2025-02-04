Prosecutors in South Okanagan unclear as to man's status after prison assault

Photo: Contributed

B.C. prosecutors are wondering where a South Okanagan alleged criminal is after a major prison assault.

Alf Douglas Odinson, born in 1982, is facing multiple criminal charges relating to dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while prohibited, breaching court orders and more in the Keremeos area in 2022 and 2023

He spent time behind bars awaiting trial for his alleged offences.

Crown prosecution appeared in court on Wednesday, Jan. 29 with an apparent conundrum — unclear where the accused was and how he was doing medically.

Court heard that Odinson had been set to appear to confirm a date for trial in the spring.

But sometime in late 2024, Odinson had suffered a major assault while incarcerated awaiting trial, landing him in a coma in hospital.

In early January, given Odinson's severe injuries and a lack of resources from correctional services to be able to monitor him 24/7 while in hospital, Odinson was essentially granted a full release from custody pending trial, according to the Crown.

Then came Jan. 29, 2025, when Odinson did not appear for his scheduled court date and Crown said they did not know his status.

"It doesn't look like we've received any update on his medical condition, and I don't know now if we're entitled to, because he's not in custody," the Crown prosecutor said.

"Hopefully the police or someone can try to provide us information about his status."

Odinson's non-appearance was noted on the official court record and the matter was pushed two weeks to Feb. 12.

The B.C. Prosecution Office said in an emailed statement Tuesday that they "do not have any information regarding Mr. Odinson's whereabouts," but confirmed he is expected in court on Feb. 12.

If he does not appear, the Crown's application for a bench warrant will be considered.