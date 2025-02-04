Video: Several bighorn sheep run up woman's driveway in OK Falls

Sarah Crookall

A herd of bighorn sheep ran up an Okanagan Falls resident's driveway last week, and it was captured on video.

On Sunday, Nicola Sampson posted the surveillance video to a local Facebook group, later saying it was amazing to see the rams on her Heritage Hills driveway.

"They're such beautiful animals. They go up and down my stairs at the back of my house to go to the bottom half of my property," she said in an email.

"When they look at you, it's like they're looking right through you. It's incredible watching them climb the rocks so effortlessly."

The OK Falls resident added the animals are always welcome at her place.