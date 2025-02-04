Man given one day more in jail after spree of fleeing police in Kelowna, South Okanagan

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan man who led police on a wild chase involving a helicopter, dogs and a stolen ATV spent one more day in jail following sentencing.

David James O'Brien, born in 1977, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Jan. 30 and 31 to plead guilty and then learn his sentence for multiple separate incidents throughout the Okanagan and beyond, including his conduct during a police chase in Kelowna.

Court heard that in June 2023, an RCMP corporal in Oliver received a report of a red ATV hauling a utility trailer piled with property, driven by O'Brien. That same day, a 911 call came in from a new complainant who was following O’Brien on Highway 97 in a Ford F150 with a box full of junk pulling a trailer that was also full of junk.

Police knew O'Brien was a prohibited driver at the time of the action and had asked neighbours to report if or when they saw him driving.

The RCMP corporal went to the location off Highway 97 at Road 15 and "locked eyes" with O'Brien, then turned on his lights to pull him over.

O'Brien drove into his own nearby driveway and got out, and a heated interaction occurred between the officer, O'Brien, and others on the property at that time, during which the officer was asked “in no uncertain terms,” according to the Crown in court, to leave. Details of the exchange were not shared in court.

No arrest was made on that day.

Then in October 2023, O’Brien and another man went to August Luxury Motocars in Kelowna, purporting to be interested in purchasing a side-by-side ATV.

The pair sat in the vehicle and suddenly drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

For the next hour, the vehicle was spotted at a high rate of speed in Kelowna, driving into oncoming traffic and through several private fences. An RCMP helicopter became involved, locating the ATV and directing ground units to the location.

O’Brien and the second suspect were located on foot after having rolled the ATV into rough terrain.

RCMP found O’Brien with the help of dog services and a helicopter. He failed to comply with arrest and was bitten by a police dog while being brought into custody.

He was subsequently released.

In February 2024, a police officer saw a black pickup driving on Road 15 in Oliver towards her vehicle. She put on her lights, but the vehicle fled. Then, a second vehicle appeared, also travelling quickly, and this one she recognized.

She tried to pull this car over, and saw the vehicle attempt to flee. She drove into the oncoming lane to try and cut off the car, but the car continued to drive including onto a shoulder to avoid the pullover.

She had seen photos of O’Brien and felt that it was him driving.

O'Brien made it to his own driveway and police made the decision not to engage him on his own property, knowing his history of flight from police. Instead, they sought through the courts a warrant for arrest.

And finally, later in 2024, O'Brien was caught in New Westminster at an ICBC salvage yard following a break-in that saw two stolen bikes recovered outside the compound.

O'Brien entered a nearby tall grassy area and police found him after a brief foot pursuit that once again involved a police dog biting him. He was arrested, both for the break-and-enter and on the warrant from Oliver, the latter of which O'Brien's lawyer claimed his client had no knowledge of.

Since then, O'Brien accrued 219 days of credited time behind bars.

O’Brien told Judge Shannon Keyes he has pressing family member health situations that need his attention.

“It’s time for me to grow up, make some better decisions,” O’Brien said, then pleaded with the judge to let him go home and help his family.

Keyes sentenced O'Brien on multiple counts to which he had pleaded guilty: Break-and-enter in New Westminster, driving while disqualified, breaching a release order and fleeing police on the two occasions in Oliver, and resisting or obstructing a police officer in the chase in Kelowna.

He received varying sentences for each which, when all tallied and adding in credit for time served, led to one more day behind bars, plus a 4.5 month conditional sentence and a one-year probation order.

The sentence was handed down on Friday, Jan. 31.