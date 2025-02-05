Shopper suing Save-On-Foods after injury from slipping on poop in Princeton store aisle

Photo: Google Street View

A trip to the grocery store went from bad to worse for a shopper who claims she slipped in human feces and injured her knee at a Princeton grocery store.

Laura Levay filed a civil claim against the Save-On-Foods corporation on Monday, alleging while she was shopping at its Princeton location on Aug. 30, 2024, another patron had defecated on the floor.

She claimed she was not aware that "a pile of excrement was on the floor and stepped on it when leaving the aisle she was in, getting feces all over her foot and sandal," the lawsuit reads.

"As a result, she twisted her right knee, aggravating a pre-existing injury. The incident prevented the claimant from working between Aug. 30 and Sept. 13."

Levay said the slip led to issues with a meniscus tear in the right knee, needing rehabilitation and further medication.

She claimed to have missed out on work and lost income from the injury, along with being unable to walk properly. She said she has had to deal with interrupted sleep.

Levay is seeking $1,000 in lost wages, $150 for pain cream and $33,674 for pain and suffering.

Castanet reached out to Save-On-Foods for comment, who stated in an email that they are aware of this "unfortunate incident."

"As this is an active legal matter, we are unable to comment further," the grocery company wrote.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.