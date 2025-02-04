Pink the Rink anti-bullying Penticton Vees game is back

Photo: Contributed Players sporting the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys, which have been updated this year

Get ready for the Penticton Vees' 10th annual Pink the Rink night.



On Friday, Feb. 7, the Vees will take on the Vernon Vipers while decked out in special pink jerseys aimed at supporting anti-bullying awareness.

The jerseys, which incorporate the names of local schools in the design, will be auctioned off online following the game. Attending fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support.



"This year is extra special as we proudly showcase the elementary schools on our pink jerseys, marking the final year for Parkway, Carmi, and Giant’s Head schools," said Vees director of ticketing Amanda Lysohirka.

"We believe this is a great way to unite the community of all ages, raise awareness, and honour the legacy of these schools and the impact they had on so many."



Students from schools across from School District 67 will be in the audience, and the Vees are giving away a $500 prize in a school spirit competition during the first intermission.



Special group pricing is available for elementary school students and their families. For more information and tickets visit the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or purchase online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

The Vees game is just a precursor to a bigger nationwide event, Pink Shirt Day, on Feb. 26. For more information on that anti-bullying movement, click here.