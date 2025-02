Photo: Contributed

A trivia fundraiser and 50/50 draw is coming up to support Penticton's 259 Air Cadet Squadron.

On Monday, Feb. 24, join the fun at the Barley Mill Brewpub in support of the youth cadets.

Tremendous Trivia will be hosting the event starting at 7 p.m.

There is also an online 50/50 draw, with tickets already available online here.

For more information and tickets to the event click here.