Penticton RCMP seeking witnesses after violent mid-morning assault in the middle of Main Street

Photo: Castanet

Police in Penticton are investigating a violent altercation in the middle of the street on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Main Street on Feb.1, two men began fighting on the road, ultimately resulting in one of them being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"After a multi member response to the area, a 28-year-old male was located nearby and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody," reads an RCMP press release Monday.

"The male has been charged with aggravated assault."



Police say it was a targeted incident, and assure the public there is no danger at this time.



Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation may have dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident should contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference file number 2025-1483.



Police say no further details will be released at this time.