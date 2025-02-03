Penticton's BC Hockey Hall of Fame announces class of 2025 inductees

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton has announced its class of 2025.

This summer, they will welcome players Dan Hamhuis Shawn Horcoff, team builders Mike Penny, Ted Hargreaves and Larry Kwong (who was also a player), and the 1987 Centennial Cup champion Richmond Sockeyes and 1978 Allan Cup champion Kimberley Dynamiters.



“All of these great hockey people honoured the game in our province and now it's time to honour them,” said Jim Hughson, hall of fame chair, in a press release.



Hamhuis, born in Smithers, is known for his time with the Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, and Dallas Stars after being the No.12 pick by the Predators in the 2001 NHL Draft.

He played with the Canucks in the Stanley Cup Final during the 2010-11 season and won gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, as well as playing in the IIHF World Championships.

“It’s a pretty cool honour to be inducted into the BC hockey Hall of Fame,” said Hamhuis. “It's a really neat mix of individuals, players and builders that are in there and it’s great to be a part of that group.”



Horcoff, born in Trail and raised in Castlegar, played in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks. He played with the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final in 2005-06 and represented Canada three times at the World Junior Championships.

“First off, it’s a humongous honour. I grew up in British Columbia, playing all my minor hockey there, and played three years of junior hockey (Trail Smoke Eaters/Chilliwack Chiefs) before leaving for college,” said Horcoff.



Mike Penny has more than half a century of experience as an NHL scout, 20 years of which were spent with the Vancouver Canucks.

He played a role in drafting national Hockey Hall of Famers Pavel Bure, Cam Neely, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, as well as BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Trevor Linden and Gino Odjick.



Larry Kwong of Vernon, B.C. will be inducted posthumously.

He was the first player of Asian descent to compete in the NHL, playing one game for the New York Rangers in 1948.

Ted Hargreaves was a player, coach, and educator who won bronze with Team Canada at the 1968 Olympics and played for the Winnipeg Jets (WHA) and Nelson Maple Leafs (Western International Hockey League).



He was also involved in the first motion picture instruction series on skills and contributed over 400 illustrations to early coaching manuals.

Later, he spent 20 years leading B.C. Hockey’s coaching programs, eventually serving as provincial coach.



And finally, the Richmond Sockeyes and Kimberly Dynamiters are being added to honour their 1987 Centennial Cup and 1978 Allan cup victories, respectively.



The induction ceremony will be a celebration on July 12 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Tickets will go on sale March 1 through the SOEC box office or online through Valley First Tickets.