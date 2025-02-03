Lots of indoor fun in Penticton to keep warm

Photo: Visit Penticton/The Cannery Trade Centre

There’s plenty to keep you busy through this cold snap that’s available to everyone of all abilities.

The Cannery Trade Centre in Penticton will have you roaming for hours visiting and shopping a variety of local vendors.

“We have a level entry at the Fairview Road end of the building and people of all abilities are always welcome in our space,” said manager Jillian Bateman.

“We would never want anyone to miss out on social or learning opportunities (or baked goods). We want everyone to come to the Cannery and have a great experience with us.”

And that includes families, with lots of shops in the Cannery providing a welcoming and child-friendly space.

“Kids come for Springers Gymnastics, Penticton Irish Dance or Sol Dance classes and parents/siblings explore the building, have coffee and treats at One14 Coffee Co. or visit the Tin Whistle Tap Room,” said Bateman.

“One14 Coffee Company offers open seating with toys for kids - lots of parents stop in for treats and to explore the main hallway (Sussex Janitorial has fish tanks that the kids absolutely love) (and) One14 Coffee Co is always excited to meet your canine companion and have them pose for the pup picture wall.”

So be sure to check out The Cannery Trade Centre, located at 1475 Fairview Rd, which Bateman describes as a “historic building, (with) funky and eclectic collection of businesses, (a) laid back atmosphere, amazing collection of small businesses, creators and entrepreneurs.”

For more information, visit cannerytradecentre.com

For your afternoon or evening out, stop by The Hub on Martin, located at 260 Martin St in Penticton.

The Hub offers a family-friendly space until 7 p.m.

“We have a $10 mini menu 7 days a week,” explained owner-operators Lorre Hubner and Kori Iceton, in a provided statement.

“We love hosting afternoon and early evening events where the the younger generation can enjoy the live music and entertainment. We recently hosted a family karaoke fundraiser for the Penticton Academy of Music.”

And it’s accessible in other ways, too.

“The Hub on Martin is committed to being an inclusive and accessible venue for all guests,” the owners explained, citing accessibility points about the restaurant such as a step-free entry, a spacious layout, flexible seating options, accessible washrooms and attentive staff.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment, socialize, and feel supported by their community. At The Hub on Martin, we believe that inclusivity creates a stronger, more connected environment where all guests can fully participate in the experiences we offer,” they added.

“By prioritizing accessibility, we ensure that live music, comedy, trivia, and other events can be enjoyed by as many people as possible. It’s not just about meeting requirements—it’s about fostering a space where everyone feels safe, valued, and included.”

From live music every Friday and Saturday night to trivia and karaoke, there’s plenty to do at The Hub.

“Although music and arts are a major focus, we also offer a constantly evolving lineup of events, to keep things fresh, fun, and exciting. Be sure to visit our website every few weeks, to see what is coming up.

“We also encourage guests to join us for lunch and weekend brunch. The food here is delicious!”

(Be sure to ask about receiving $2 off your bill, too, which The Hub offers to offset the cost of street parking!)

Visit thehubonmartin.com for more information.

Finish your evening at Cascades Casino in Penticton, offering as well a step-free entry and plenty of entertainment.

Customer appreciation day is Feb. 7, and Match Eatery & Public House offers plenty of seating on the main level.

For more information, visit cascadescasinopenticton.com

