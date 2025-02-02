Penticton RCMP asking for help in locating man missing since Friday

Photo: RCMP

Penticton RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a man who was reported missing on Sunday.

Police are searching for 59-year-old Kurtis Robinson, who was last spoken to on Jan. 31, 2025.

Robinson is described as a caucasian male who is 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) in height, weighs around 186 lbs (84 kg), with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Robinson is known to drive a grey 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, pictured below.

Police said they are very concerned for Robinson’s health and well-being, as friends and family told them that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).