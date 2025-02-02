Penticton Vees on six-game winning streak after defeating Brooks Bandits

Photo: The Penticton Vees Penticton Vees versus Brooks Bandits on Feb. 1.

The Penticton Vees steamed on through their hot winning streak after a big win over the Brooks Bandits Saturday night, leading to six consecutive wins.

In the home game at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Vees scored five goals in 40 minutes, with one in the first period and four in the second. The Brooks tied it up in the second frame, but the Vees came back with another score in third.

"The game’s turning point came when Petersen scored to make it 3-1 at 8:44," reads the game recap.

"The Danish forward came out from behind the net and spun and fired the puck past Bandits’ goalie Zach Zahara. Moments prior to Petersen scoring, Zahara had pushed the net off its pegs with his arm, as it sat ajar, as Petersen scored. The referee initially signalled a goal and video review upheld the call."

Over 3,000 spectators attended the game as they earned another 6-1 win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday.

The Penticton team stands first in the Interior East Conference and in the B.C. Hockey League’s overall standings.

Up next, the Vees play the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC on Feb. 7.

