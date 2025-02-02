Summerland's Lakeshore Drive existing 30 km/h speed zone to be extended

Photo: File photo

A review from the ICBC audit team on Lakeshore Drive has concluded that the road's existing 30 km/h speed zone is to be extended.

The District of Summerland announced the change on Saturday, stating that the review was part of ICBC's "Road Improvement Program."

"This study looked at crash history, pedestrian safety, and vehicle speeds, offering recommendations for improvements in the coming years," their announcement reads.

One change has already been implemented, extending the existing 30 km/h speed zone from Peach Orchard Drive south to Beaver Street Park.

"This area previously had multiple speed changes due to parks, and to improve safety and consistency, this unified 30 km/h speed limit is now in place," the district added.

"Please be aware of the new speed limits and drive safely to help ensure everyone's safety on the road."