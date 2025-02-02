Summerland rescue looking for home for a sweet adult black cat

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has an adult black cat who may not look the happiest in photos, but is super sweet in nature.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said Leo, who has black fur and white whiskers, is six to eight years of age and is searching for his new family.

"Please don't hold it against him, because my poor attempt at taking pictures this week didn't really catch him in the best light, and after a few photo sessions, he really wasn't impressed with me anymore," she said with a chuckle.

"I hope you can see some of the beauty that's shining through."

Leo has a little bit of a cauliflower ear from possible frostbite, but he is described as being sweet in nature.

"He does have boundaries, but for in the most part, he just wants some love. He's totally okay with other cats, and he is house trained."

If you're interested in meeting Leo, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]