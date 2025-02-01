Local organizations give back to the community with support to the Penticton Breakfast Club

Photo: The Feedway Foundation Andrew Sheret Limited Donates $7,540 to Feedway Foundation and Penticton Breakfast Club!

The Feedway Foundation and Penticton Breakfast Club have been given a few generous donations recently, totalling more than $12,000.

The first donation of $4,500 was made by East Meets West Children's Foundation, which is based in Kelowna.

"Tackling hunger in local children is a great extension of their mission to help kids. Their efforts have made a significant impact both within the Okanagan community and in various parts of the world," the Feedway Foundation shared in a news release.

Then, an additional $500 was contributed by Andy Virk and his team at the Barley Mill Pub.

“We are incredibly grateful to East Meets West, Andy Virk, and the Barley Mill Pub team for their generosity,” said Johnny Aantjes of the Feedway Foundation. “These donations will have a significant impact on the people we serve, ensuring we can continue to support those who need us most.”

A third donation came in from Andrew Sheret Limited’s Penticton branch, giving $7,540 to the Feedway Foundation, supporting the Penticton Breakfast Club, South Okanagan Children's Charity, Discovery House, Critteraid, SOWINS, and other local organizations supporting children, families and animals in need.

"The donation represents the proceeds of successful charitable fundraisers organized by the Penticton team, including pancake breakfasts, bake sales, raffles and more," the Feedway shared.

"Throughout 2024, each of the company's 33 branches across BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan engaged in community-driven fundraising efforts, allowing individual branches to support organizations that resonate with their teams."

For the Penticton branch, Manager Mark Stephens shared that they chose the Feedway Foundation and Penticton Breakfast Club as beneficiaries of their charitable efforts.

"Our branch staff worked tirelessly to promote these causes while balancing their daily responsibilities," he added. "Their dedication and hard work reflect the spirit of giving that defines our company."

The Feedway Foundation said that they are deeply grateful for the generous donations.

"The funds will directly support their ongoing efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals and individuals in the South Okanagan community."