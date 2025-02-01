Salmon passage work closes part of Penticton river channel pathway near dam

Photo: ONA

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is advising residents that there will be detours and temporarily closures to river access by the Penticton Dam, as they work to create fish passage into Okanagan Lake.

Access will be closed off at the pathway next to Local Landing along the west side of the river from February to May 2025.

The Okanagan Lake Dam East Salmon Passage Project aims to help with the return of the historical range of sockeye in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake, and Skaha Lake systems — part of the Columbia River Basin.

A fish ladder was installed in the Penticton dam in 2019 to give sockeye an access point for the first time in 50 years, and ONA saw returns of fish using the ladder the following year.

In September 2024, a chinook salmon made it back into Okanagan Lake for the first time.

While work is underway, drivers and pedestrians are reminded to please use caution and follow signage.

The ONA shared that in order for them to complete the essential fish passage, they will have to remove trees and shrubs in the area.

"We explored trying to save them; due to their size and age, it is extremely unlikely they would survive the amount of root disturbance they would suffer. The trees may look alive for a year or two then quite quickly decline making them unsafe and with the fish passage in place, difficult to remove," they shared in a update.

"Project planning includes replacing shrubs and trees by a factor three. Lake edge cottonwood roots are being left in place for natural re vegetation. Riparian plants will be planted in this section."

Following this, the ONA will plant shade/habitat trees to replace those removed. Native shrubs will also be planted along the new fish passage.

The ONA is looking for volunteers for next fall to help to replant.

For more information, reach out to Lee McFadyen, Project Outreach coordinator at [email protected], or 250 499 5404.