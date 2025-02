Photo: Noah Tribble

Several emergency vehicles, including police, ambulance and paramedics, responded to Penticton's Compass Court on Saturday morning.

Locals reported seeing police arrive quickly at the building at 1706 Main Street, causing delays on the main road.

Police tape can be seen along part of the building.

Details of the incident and any injuries are unknown at the time.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.