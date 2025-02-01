Summerland museum shares a look back at day trip on the lake in 1910

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

To celebrate the start of International Friendship Month, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look back this week at a special photo from 1910.

According to the museum, the photo depicts Noel Higgin with a group of friends aboard the SS Maude-Moore.

"It looks like the group of friends were embarking on a day trip on the lake," they shared in their social media post.

Higgin moved from Manchester, UK to Summerland in 1907. He was soon joined by his parents and four siblings who followed him to the Okanagan in 1910.

"When war broke out in 1914, Noel enlisted and served with the 72nd Seaforth Highlanders. He returned to Summerland after the war and in 1919 married Joan Cordy, sister of the famous local potter Doris Cordy. Sadly, Noel's brother Lawrence wasn't so fortunate. He was killed in action in Gallipoli in June 1915."

The SS Maude-Moore that the friends are pictured on would have been a well-known vessel in Summerland at the time.

"JM Robinson purchased her in 1905 and used her as his private ferry until 1908 when he established the Okanagan Lake Boat Company. Maude-Moore then became an official ferry, carrying up to 20 passengers at a time."

The boat ran twice daily over the next five years, running chartered trips from Summerland to Kelowna and Penticton.

The Maude-Moore also took commercial travellers to Penticton and transported baseball and cricket teams.

"Once, she transported two tons of dynamite from Okanagan Landing for road construction, and on another occasion, she carried out an armed patrol for two convicts who had escaped from the Canadian Pacific Railway company's SS Okanagan."

The museum thanked the Okanagan Historical Society for providing their research on the SS Maude-Moore.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.