Penticton RCMP arrest two alleged armed carjackers

Photo: Contributed

Two men are in police custody after an armed robbery in the south end of Penticton, the second major police incident in the area in less than a week.

According to an RCMP news release, Penticton police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of Yorkton Avenue at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.



A Penticton resident said they had been confronted by two males, one wielding a firearm. The assailants allegedly demanded the victim's vehicle, which the victim relinquished.



Then on Friday, Jan. 31 at approximately 2:30 p.m. police found victim’s vehicle in the 1400 block of Main Street and pulled it over.

Two men, a 25 year-old and 32 year-old, both from the Lower Mainland, were taken into custody.



“This was a high-risk arrest of two males with one known to be armed," said Sgt Jason Bayda of the Penticton RCMP, in a press release.

“We are thankful there were no injuries to the victim during the robbery and that the suspects were taken into custody without incident. A firearm was located in the vehicle and no longer poses a risk."

An investigation is underway. The two men will remain in custody until they can appear in court.

The area around Yorkton Avenue had already seen police action possibly involving a robbery earlier this week.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, police were called to the 3400 block of Wilson Avenue, which is just around the corner from the 200 block of Yorkton.

A man had crashed a vehicle into a residence, and police stated publicly they are investigating a possible link between that crash and an alleged robbery in the area earlier in the evening.

That investigation is also ongoing. Police have not indicated a link between the events Sunday and Thursday.