100,000-plus pounds of recycled books in Penticton to date

Penticton city staff are encouraged to see the success of a book recycling program, which saw 51,000 pounds of books into dedicated carts at the public library last year alone.

That brings the total since the program began in 2023 to 102,000 pounds.

“It’s encouraging to see how Penticton has embraced this program, which provides a convenient location to dispose of old or damaged books that are not suitable for donating,” said David Kassian, sustainability supervisor, in a press release.

"To put this in perspective, that’s the equivalent of 51 moose! It’s great to see there’s consistent demand for this program.”

Recycle BC does not accept hard cover or paperback books, but people in Penticton were mistakenly placing them in their curbside blue bins.

That prompted the library recycling bin program, which properly destroys books and recycles the paper. There is also a book recycling bin at the Campbell Mountain landfill.

"Books that are gently used may be donated to Penticton Public Library, charities and community organizations, or added to a ‘Little Library,’ with a list of those throughout the community available at penticton.ca/books," reads the press release.

"Penticton’s goal is to lower the community’s recycling contamination rate from six per cent to five per cent or lower by the end of the year. If the city does not meet its goals set out by Recycle BC, it could lead to increased costs to deliver the program as a result of fines."

Another consequence could be stricter recycling requirements as exist in other municipalities, such as more bins and sorting.

The city offers a "What Goes Where" tool online here for those curious about what can and can't be recycled.