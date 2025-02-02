Wine Industry Advisor names Blasted Church operations director one of most inspiring

Photo: Best Ever Studio

An Okanagan Falls wine business veteran has received a prestigious honour from Wine Industry Advisor.

Tanya Martin, who serves as operations director at Blasted Church Vineyards, was been named one of Wine’s Most Inspiring People for 2025. The honour celebrates those who make significant contributions to the wine industry, and she is one of 10 being recognized this year.

Martin has been elevating the B.C. wine scene since 1994. She has held key roles at See Ya Later Ranch, Hester Creek Estate Winery and Blasted Church Vineyards, where she has been a guiding force since 2007.

“It’s surreal to see my name alongside such inspiring individuals,” Martin said in a press release. “I feel fortunate to work in an industry filled with passionate people and to lead a team that makes coming to work every day a joy,” she said.

“This honour is as much about the people I work with as it is about me. I want to thank the ownership at Blasted Church, my team and everyone who continues to support our story. Together, we’re building a brighter future for B.C. wine.”

Martin is credited with guiding Blasted Church Vineyards through several significant challenges, including wildfires, cold and shifts in the global wine market.

Wine Industry Advisor is an online industry publication, based in California, dedicated to editorial content relevant to the wine industry.