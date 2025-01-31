Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considering new bylaw requiring business licence for short term rentals in select areas

Photo: Castanet

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is considering a new bylaw that would see short-term rental operators, such as those running vacation rentals or bed and breakfasts, require a local business licence.

Should it be adopted, the proposed bylaw in Electoral Areas A, B, D and I would mean operators need to do the following:

comply with the provincial principal residence requirement

provide adequate off-street vehicle parking

complete a health and safety inspection

provide a fire evacuation plan for the dwelling

The licence would have an annual fee of $500 and fines for un-licenced operation set at $3,000.

"Anyone who considers they are affected by the proposed bylaw is encouraged to submit written representations to the Regional District by Friday February 21, 2025, at 4 p.m.," reads a press release from the RDOS issued Friday.

Feedback can be sent by:

Regular mail or delivered to the Regional District office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton, BC, V2A 5J9

Email at [email protected]

