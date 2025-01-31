Penticton's CFUZ community radio looking forward to OnAirversary

Photo: CFUZ file photo

Peach City Community Radio is looking forward to their annual OnAirversary fundraising event this coming week.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, the Okanagan's only community radio station will run its fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a them of "Radio on a Mission."

“Over the last six years, CFUZ has grown into a trusted source of local music, spoken word, and information, all driven by the dedication of our volunteers and the support of our listeners. OnAirversary is not just a celebration of our station’s milestones; it’s a chance for the community to invest in its future," said Claire Thompson, president of the Peach City Community Radio Society, in a press release.

This fundraiser is described as "the station’s most significant source of operating funds for the year," with all contributions going to CFUZ's operations and plans to double studio capacity.

Listeners can “Fuel the Mission” by donating online, by phone, or in person during the 12-hour live broadcast.

The OnAirversary will feature:

Live broadcast: 92.9 FM at www.CFUZ.ca, featuring special programming and volunteer-hosted shows

Station tours at the Cannery Trade Centre

Online auction: Bid on items donated by local businesses online Feb. 6-8

“Community radio brings forth the diversity in sounds and voices for people to discover something new and-or something familiar," said longtime volunteer and host Pierre Davidson, adding how important the station is to local creators.

"There is an important self-worth to people creating out of nothingness, and to know that others have a chance to hear it too.”

This year’s fundraising goal of $20,000 will "ensure that CFUZ continues to grow as a dynamic hub for creativity, community, and local storytelling" for years to come.

“The last six years have been an incredible journey of growth, connection, and innovation. OnAirversary is a chance for everyone to join in supporting what we’ve built together," Thompson said.

For more information on the event and how to donate or get involved, click here.