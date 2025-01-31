Would-be councillors in Penticton invited to workshop ahead of considering by-election candidacy

Photo: Castanet

All interested potential candidates for the upcoming Penticton by-election are reminded that a pre-candidate workshop is scheduled for this coming week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, join city staff and other interested candidates to ask questions about the role of an elected councillor.

Candidate nomination packages are now available at City Hall or online here. Once completed, they will be accepted at City Hall between 9 a.m. Feb. 18 through 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

The by-election will be held on April. 5.